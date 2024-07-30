GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

U.S. Senate set to pass major online child safety reforms

The U.S. Senate is expected to pass major online child safety reforms, that have drawn mixed reactions from the tech industry

Updated - July 30, 2024 05:11 pm IST

Published - July 30, 2024 05:10 pm IST - WASHINGTON

Reuters
The U.S. Senate is expected to vote on two child safety reforms, the  Children and Teens’ Online Privacy Protection Act and the Kids Online Safety Act.

The U.S. Senate is expected to vote on two child safety reforms, the  Children and Teens’ Online Privacy Protection Act and the Kids Online Safety Act. | Photo Credit: AP

The U.S. Senate is expected to pass major online child safety reforms in a vote on Tuesday, although the legislation, which has drawn mixed reactions from the tech industry, faces an uncertain fate in the House of Representatives.

Two bills - the Children and Teens' Online Privacy Protection Act and the Kids Online Safety Act, nicknamed COPPA 2.0 and KOSA - would need to pass in the Republican-controlled House, currently on recess until September, to become law.

The bills were approved by the Senate in a bipartisan procedural vote last week, with 86 senators supporting and just one opposing. Democrats control that chamber by a margin of 51-49 seats, while Republicans hold the House by 220-212.

COPPA 2.0 would ban targeted advertising to minors and data collection without their consent, and give parents and kids the option to delete their information from social media platforms.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Top U.S. social media platforms made an estimated $11 billion in advertising revenue from users younger than 18 in 2022, according to a Harvard study published last year.

KOSA would make explicit a "duty of care" that social media companies have when it comes to minors using their products, focusing on design of the platforms and regulation of the companies.

Executives at social media sites Snap Inc and X said at a congressional hearing in January that they supported KOSA, while Facebook and Instagram owner Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg and TikTok Chief Executive Shou Zi Chew said they disagreed with parts of it.

Tech industry groups and the American Civil Liberties Union have criticized the bill, saying that differing interpretations of harmful content could result in minors losing access to content related to vaccines, abortion or LGBTQ issues.

Senators amended the language of the bill in response to such concerns earlier this year, in part by limiting the enforcement responsibility of states' attorneys general.

Josh Golin, executive director at Fairplay for Kids, a group that supports the bills, said KOSA requires companies to mitigate specific risks, such as content that promotes eating disorders.

"Obviously government officials can do things that are not legal, but this does not give government officials any legal basis for censorship," he said.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / social networking / World

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.