GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

U.S. regulators reject amended interconnect agreement for Amazon data centre

U.S. energy regulators rejected an amended interconnection agreement for an Amazon data centre connected directly to a nuclear power plant in Pennsylvania

Published - November 02, 2024 08:54 am IST - NEW YORK

Reuters
As Big Tech races to grow its data centres needed to expand technologies like generative AI, locating centres directly on power plant sites has become an attractive option to power up quickly [File]

As Big Tech races to grow its data centres needed to expand technologies like generative AI, locating centres directly on power plant sites has become an attractive option to power up quickly [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

U.S. energy regulators rejected an amended interconnection agreement for an Amazon data centre connected directly to a nuclear power plant in Pennsylvania, a filing showed on Friday.

Members of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission said the agreement to increase the capacity of the data centre located on the site of Talen Energy's Susquehanna nuclear generating facility could raise power bills for the public and affect the grid's reliability.

As Big Tech races to grow its data centres needed to expand technologies like generative artificial intelligence, locating centres directly on power plant sites has become an attractive option to power up quickly.

"Co-location arrangements of the type presented here present an array of complicated, nuanced and multifaceted issues, which collectively could have huge ramifications for both grid reliability and consumer costs," FERC Commissioner Mark Christie said in the order.

Why is Big Tech scouting for nuclear power? | Explained

The Talen agreement, however, would divert large amounts of power currently supplying the regional grid, which FERC said raised concerns about how that loss of supply would affect power bills and reliability. It was also unclear how transmission and distribution upgrades would be paid for.

FERC Chairman Willie Phillips dissented from the vote, indicating that it could slow U.S. dominance in the global contest over artificial intelligence.

"It is a step backward for both electric reliability and national security," Phillips said.

Published - November 02, 2024 08:54 am IST

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / Artificial Intelligence / nuclear policy

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.