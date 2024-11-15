 />
U.S. regulators plan to investigate Microsoft's cloud business: Report

Tactics being examined include substantially increasing subscription fees for those that leave, charging steep exit fees and allegedly making its Office 365 products incompatible with rival clouds

Published - November 15, 2024 09:52 am IST

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is preparing to investigate anti-competitive practices at Microsoft’s cloud computing business.

FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is preparing to investigate anti-competitive practices at Microsoft's cloud computing business.

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is preparing to launch an investigation into anti-competitive practices at Microsoft's cloud computing business, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing people with direct knowledge of the matter.

The regulators are examining allegations that the software giant is potentially abusing its market power in productivity software by imposing punitive licensing terms to prevent customers from moving their data from its Azure cloud service to other competitive platforms, the report said.

Tactics being examined include substantially increasing subscription fees for those that leave, charging steep exit fees and allegedly making its Office 365 products incompatible with rival clouds, according to the report.

FTC declined to comment while Microsoft did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

