ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. regulator looks to put Google under federal supervision, Washington Post says

Published - November 15, 2024 08:34 am IST

The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has taken steps to put Alphabet's Google under formal federal supervision, the Washington Post reported

Reuters

CFPB and Alphabet declined to comment [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has taken steps to put Alphabet's Google under formal federal supervision, the Washington Post reported, potentially mounting yet another regulatory challenge for the Big Tech giant.

ADVERTISEMENT

Google has fiercely resisted the idea over months of highly secretive talks, the report said on Thursday, citing two people familiar with the discussions.

Google’s AI-powered ‘Learn About’ feature fuses educational facts with visuals

Federal supervision status can allow regulators access to a company's internal records.

CFPB and Alphabet declined to comment.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Google already faces government action that could force the company to divest parts of its business, as well as a court order to open up its mobile app store to competition.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US