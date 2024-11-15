 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

U.S. regulator looks to put Google under federal supervision, Washington Post says

The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has taken steps to put Alphabet's Google under formal federal supervision, the Washington Post reported

Published - November 15, 2024 08:34 am IST

Reuters
CFPB and Alphabet declined to comment [File]

CFPB and Alphabet declined to comment [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has taken steps to put Alphabet's Google under formal federal supervision, the Washington Post reported, potentially mounting yet another regulatory challenge for the Big Tech giant.

Google has fiercely resisted the idea over months of highly secretive talks, the report said on Thursday, citing two people familiar with the discussions.

Google’s AI-powered ‘Learn About’ feature fuses educational facts with visuals

Federal supervision status can allow regulators access to a company's internal records.

CFPB and Alphabet declined to comment.

Google already faces government action that could force the company to divest parts of its business, as well as a court order to open up its mobile app store to competition.

Published - November 15, 2024 08:34 am IST

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / antitrust issue / litigation and regulation

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.