GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

U.S. President Biden signs bill that will see TikTok sold or banned next year

As U.S. President Joe Biden has signed the bill, TikTok-parent ByteDance has less than a year to divest its ownership or see TikTok banned in the U.S.

April 25, 2024 08:54 am | Updated 08:54 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
The bill was signed after the U.S. Senate voted largely in favour of it, along with foreign aid to strategic American allies [File]

The bill was signed after the U.S. Senate voted largely in favour of it, along with foreign aid to strategic American allies [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed a bill forcing TikTok’s Chinese parent ByteDance to divest ownership of the app or see it banned in the next nine months, extendable by another three months if needed.

The bill was signed after the U.S. Senate voted largely in favour of it, along with foreign aid to strategic American allies.

Both Democratic and Republican politicians have shared fears of China’s Communist Party using TikTok through ByteDance in order to manipulate Americans, push propaganda, and carry out espionage.

ByteDance | Dancing on a tightrope

Last year, several U.S. states began banning TikTok in government employees’ work devices, though sweeping bans on private usage were not successful in court.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

However, TikTok may not necessarily disappear from the U.S. next year as a company spokesperson confirmed that the company will be taking its fight to the court in order to stop the ban from taking place, reported The Verge.

Meanwhile, TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew posted a video on the platform where he criticised the motion in strong terms and said that the new bill was a ban on American people and their voices.

TikTok reported 150 million users in the U.S. last year.

The company claimed that TikTok contributed $24 billion to the U.S. economy in a year, reported CBS on Wednesday.

TikTok has been criticised for its addictive algorithmic feed and for including adult or graphic content on children’s feeds. A few parents of children who died in a “blackout” choking challenge have alleged the app was responsible for causing significant harm.

In France and Spain, the company announced that it was removing a feature from its TikTok Lite app that would reward users for engaging with its videos. However, the EU will continue to investigate this incident.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / litigation and regulation / USA

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.