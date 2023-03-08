U.S. NSA director concerned by TikTok data collection, use in influence operations

March 08, 2023 11:16 am | Updated 11:16 am IST - WASHINGTON

U.S. National Security Agency director Paul Nakasone on Tuesday expressed concern about Chinese-owned video app TikTok's data collection and potential to facilitate broad influence operations.

"TikTok concerns me for a number of different reasons," Nakasone told a Senate hearing.

TikTok has come under increasing fire over fears that user data could end up in the hands of the Chinese government, undermining Western security interests. TikTok Chief Executive Shou Zi Chew is due to appear before the U.S. Congress on March 23.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

A bipartisan group of 12 U.S. senators is set to introduce legislation on Tuesday that would give Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo new powers to ban TikTok and other foreign-based technologies if they pose national security threats.