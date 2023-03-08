HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

U.S. NSA director concerned by TikTok data collection, use in influence operations

U.S. National Security Agency director Paul Nakasone said he was worried about the Chinese-owned TikTok and how it could be used in ‘influence operations’

March 08, 2023 11:16 am | Updated 11:16 am IST - WASHINGTON

Reuters
File photo of the TikTok app logo

File photo of the TikTok app logo | Photo Credit: REUTERS

U.S. National Security Agency director Paul Nakasone on Tuesday expressed concern about Chinese-owned video app TikTok's data collection and potential to facilitate broad influence operations.

"TikTok concerns me for a number of different reasons," Nakasone told a Senate hearing.

ALSO READ
White House asks agencies to remove TikTok from official govt. devices within 30 days

TikTok has come under increasing fire over fears that user data could end up in the hands of the Chinese government, undermining Western security interests. TikTok Chief Executive Shou Zi Chew is due to appear before the U.S. Congress on March 23.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

A bipartisan group of 12 U.S. senators is set to introduce legislation on Tuesday that would give Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo new powers to ban TikTok and other foreign-based technologies if they pose national security threats.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.