ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. lawmakers who took FTX donations under pressure to return funds

January 20, 2023 03:56 pm | Updated 04:46 pm IST

U.S. Congress members who received donations from FTX’s ex-CEO Sam Bankman-Fried or those associated with him have come under scrutiny

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of Sam Bankman-Fried | Photo Credit: AP

As creditors and lawmakers make sense of the collapse of the FTX crypto exchange in late 2022, U.S. Congress members who received donations from FTX’s ex-CEO Sam Bankman-Fried or those associated with him have come under pressure to return the money.

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business, and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

The crypto news outlet Coin Desk has reached out to senators and House members to learn what they plan to do with the money, which FTX customers claim belongs to them. As of January 18, only five respondents had reportedly returned the money they received, while a majority of 53 campaigns that responded to Coin Desk said they had again sent the money to non-profits.

ALSO READ
Crypto Recap 2022: feats and clashes that defined the year

There are concerns about conflict as some Congress members whose campaigns accepted money from Bankman-Fried are involved in discussing the regulation of crypto and crypto businesses, according to Coin Desk.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Bankman-Fried was a prolific political donor who often crossed federal limits when sending contributions to politicians he supported.

According to CBS News, the former billionaire donated around $40 million during the 2022 election cycle. He mostly supported Democratic candidates but admitting to making “dark” donations to Republican candidates as well.

The legal proceedings against Bankman-Fried are ongoing.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US