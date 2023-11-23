HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

U.S. lawmakers ask SEC to scrutinise Elon Musk’s comments on Neuralink

Four U.S. lawmakers have asked the Securities and Exchange Commission to investigate whether Elon Musk committed securities fraud by allegedly misleading investors about the safety of Neuralink’s brain implant

November 23, 2023 10:12 am | Updated 10:12 am IST

Reuters
Last year, Neuralink employees told Reuters that the company was rushing and botching surgeries on monkeys, pigs and sheep, resulting in more animal deaths than necessary [File]

Last year, Neuralink employees told Reuters that the company was rushing and botching surgeries on monkeys, pigs and sheep, resulting in more animal deaths than necessary [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Four U.S. lawmakers have asked the Securities and Exchange Commission to investigate whether Elon Musk committed securities fraud by allegedly misleading investors about the safety of a brain implant being developed by the billionaire’s firm Neuralink, according to a letter to the regulator.

The request for an inquiry came from Democratic House Reps. Earl Blumenauer of Oregon, Jim McGovern of Massachusetts, and Barbara Lee and Tony Cardenas of California, according to the letter sent to the SEC on Tuesday and reviewed by Reuters.

Scrutiny over Neuralink's handling of safety protocols comes as the company prepares to test the brain implant in humans for the first time, a critical milestone for the startup's ambitions to help patients overcome paralysis and a host of neurological conditions.

ALSO READ
What were FDA’s concerns over Elon Musk’s Neuralink chip?

The letter cites veterinary records obtained from Neuralink experiments in monkeys that indicate the animals suffered "debilitating health effects" from the implants, including paralysis, seizures and brain swelling.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

At least 12 young and healthy monkeys were euthanised "as a direct result of problems with the company's implant," the letter said.

Yet Musk, Neuralink's CEO, downplayed investor concerns about the results of its animal testing, the letter said.

Musk wrote that "no monkey has died as a result of a Neuralink implant," in a post to his social media site, X, on September 10. He added that the company chose "terminal" monkeys to minimise risk to healthy ones.

Neuralink did not respond to requests for comment on the letter to the SEC.

Blumenauer and other lawmakers wrote to the SEC that evidence they have reviewed shows that the death of animals in Neuralink experiments "relate directly to the safety and marketability of Neuralink's brain-computer interface."

As a result, Musk's statement "may have violated" SEC rules in denying a connection, the lawmakers wrote.

Last year, Neuralink employees told Reuters that the company was rushing and botching surgeries on monkeys, pigs and sheep, resulting in more animal deaths than necessary.

Reuters found that the push for speed came from Musk, who pressured staff to provide the safety data required by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to authorise human testing.

In May, Neuralink announced it had received FDA clearance for its first-in-human clinical trial, without disclosing details of the planned study.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / emerging technologies

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.