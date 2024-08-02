GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

U.S. launches Nvidia antitrust probe after rivals' complaints: Report

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has launched an investigation into Nvidia after complaints from competitors that it may have abused its market dominance, said The Information

Published - August 02, 2024 09:04 am IST

Reuters
Nvidia commands roughly 80% of the AI chip market [File]

Nvidia commands roughly 80% of the AI chip market [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has launched an investigation into Nvidia after complaints from competitors that it may have abused its market dominance in selling chips that power artificial intelligence, The Information reported on Thursday.

DOJ investigators are looking at whether Nvidia pressured cloud providers to buy multiple Nvidia products, the report said, citing people involved in the discussions.

The investigation is also looking into whether Nvidia charges its customers a higher price for networking gear if the customer wants to buy AI chips from rivals such as Advanced Micro Devices and Intel, the report added.

Nvidia commands roughly 80% of the AI chip market.

TSMC second-quarter profit seen jumping 30% on surging AI chip demand

(Unravel the complexities of our digital world on The Interface podcast, where business leaders and scientists share insights that shape tomorrow’s innovation. The Interface is also available on YouTube, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.)

"We compete based on decades of investment and innovation, scrupulously adhering to all laws, making Nvidia openly available in every cloud and on-prem for every enterprise, and ensuring that customers can choose whatever solution is best for them," an Nvidia spokesperson said in a statement to Reuters.

The DOJ did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment late Thursday.

The report said that investigators have reached out to several Nvidia competitors to gather more details.

U.S. progressive groups and Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren have pressed the DOJ to investigate Nvidia over competition concerns.

The groups, which oppose monopolies and promote government oversight of tech companies, among other issues, took aim at Nvidia's bundling of software and hardware, a practice that French antitrust enforcers have flagged as they prepare to bring charges.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / antitrust issue

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.