GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

US jury says Disney owes $600k in motion-capture copyright trial

Disney should pay nearly $600,000 in copyright damages for using another company's motion-capture technology to make its 2017 live-action remake of "Beauty and the Beast," a federal jury in California said in a verdict on Thursday.

December 22, 2023 09:49 am | Updated 09:49 am IST

Reuters
Disney should pay nearly $600,000 in copyright damages for using another company’s motion-capture technology.

Disney should pay nearly $600,000 in copyright damages for using another company’s motion-capture technology. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Disney should pay nearly $600,000 in copyright damages for using another company's motion-capture technology to make its 2017 live-action remake of "Beauty and the Beast," a federal jury in California said in a verdict on Thursday.

The jury in Oakland found that Disney used Rearden LLC's MOVA Contour software without permission to render the face of the Beast, played by actor Dan Stevens.

ALSO READ
Samsung to set up chip packaging research facility in Japan

The jury awarded Rearden more than $250,000 in actual damages and recommended that Disney pay Rearden more than $345,000 of its profits from the film, Rearden attorney Steve Berman confirmed.

A Disney spokesperson said that the company was "gratified that the jury properly rejected Rearden’s request for $38 million in profits" from the movie.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Rearden, founded by former Apple scientist Steve Perlman, first sued Disney in 2017. It said that a "rogue" Rearden employee stole the Contour technology and took it to another company, Digital Domain 3.0.

The lawsuit said Disney infringed Rearden's copyright in the Contour facial-capture software by working with Digital Domain to utilize the technology in the film.

Rearden said it had worked directly with Disney on other films that used Contour, including "Tron: Legacy" and "The Avengers," and claimed the entertainment giant should have known that Digital Domain did not have the right to use the technology.

Disney denied the allegations. The company argued that Rearden did not own the software's copyright when it was working on "Beauty and the Beast," and that it could not be liable for copyright infringement based on Digital Domain's use of the software.

Rearden sued for monetary damages, including a share of profits from Disney's movie. "Beauty and the Beast" earned more than $1.25 billion worldwide, according to Rearden's amended complaint.

Rearden has filed related lawsuits against Paramount and Disney's 20th Century Fox that were paused during the "Beauty and the Beast" case.

The company has also brought related allegations against Disney's Marvel over the alleged misuse of its technology in "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "Avengers: Age of Ultron." Those claims are also on hold.

The case is Rearden LLC v. Disney Enterprises Inc, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 4:17-cv-04006.

For Rearden: Steve Berman, Mark Carlson, Jerrod Patterson, Garth Wojtanowicz and Rio Pierce of Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro.

For Disney: Kelly Klaus, Blanca Young, John Spiegel and John Schwab of Munger Tolles & Olson.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.