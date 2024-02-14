ADVERTISEMENT

US judge sets October 2026 trial date for FTC suit against Amazon

February 14, 2024 10:37 am | Updated 10:37 am IST

A US federal judge on Tuesday set an October 2026 trial date for a Federal Trade Commission antitrust lawsuit against Amazon.com.

Reuters

A US federal judge on Tuesday set an October 2026 trial date for a Federal Trade Commission antitrust lawsuit against Amazon.com. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

A US federal judge on Tuesday set an October 2026 trial date for a Federal Trade Commission antitrust lawsuit against Amazon.com.

The consumer protection agency filed the long-awaited antitrust lawsuit against Amazon on Sept. 26, accusing it of operating an illegal monopoly, in part by fighting efforts by sellers on its online marketplace to offer products more cheaply on other platforms.

The lawsuit, which was joined by 17 state attorneys general, was filed in federal court in Seattle and follows a four-year investigation into the company's practices.

The agency asked the court to issue a permanent injunction ordering Amazon to stop what it called unlawful conduct. In antitrust cases the range of solutions may include forcing a company to sell an asset, such as a part of its business.

