U.S. judge rules Apple Watches infringed Masimo patent, says medical device maker

January 11, 2023 11:13 am | Updated 11:37 am IST

A U.S. judge ruled that Apple had infringed on one of Masimo Corp's pulse oximeter patents, claimed Masimo

Reuters

File photo of the Apple logo | Photo Credit: REUTERS

A U.S. judge ruled that Apple had infringed on one of Masimo Corp's pulse oximeter patents by importing and selling certain Apple Watches with light-based pulse oximetry functionality and components, Masimo said on Tuesday.

The United States International Trade Commission (USITC) will now consider whether to implement an import ban on these Apple Watches, the medical device maker said.

