Technology

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Rep. David Cicilline speaks during a hearing in the Rayburn House office Building on Capitol Hill, in Washington on July 29, 2020   | Photo Credit: Reuters

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)

Democratic Representative David Cicilline, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee's antitrust panel, is preparing to come out with 10 or more pieces of legislation targeting Big Tech companies, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Sunday.

The subcommittee, under Cicilline's leadership, released a 449-page report in October last year, which detailed abuses of market power by Apple, Amazon, Alphabet's Google and Facebook.

Also Read | U.S. lawmakers detail Big Tech's market abuses and press for strict reform

The strategy to produce a series of smaller bills is aimed at lowering opposition from tech companies and their lobbyists towards a single piece of legislation, the source said.

Cicilline is also working on a separate bill targeting a key law called Section 230, which offers protection to tech platforms from liability over content users post, the source said.

His 230 legislation is likely to go after platforms such as Facebook and the way they amplify user content.

Cicilline's comments were first reported in an interview by Axios on Sunday. His office declined comment.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 22, 2021 12:06:36 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/technology/us-house-antitrust-chairman-plans-multiple-bills-to-go-after-big-tech/article34128725.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY