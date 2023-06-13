HamberMenu
U.S. FTC asks court to block Microsoft from closing Activision deal

The Federal Trade Commission asked a U.S. judge to block Microsoft from closing on its $69 billion deal to acquire Activision Blizzard

June 13, 2023 12:00 pm | Updated 12:00 pm IST

Reuters
File photo of the Activision Blizzard logo

File photo of the Activision Blizzard logo | Photo Credit: AP

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) asked a U.S. judge to block Microsoft from closing on its $69 billion deal to acquire Activision Blizzard, warning that the companies could move forward after Friday.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The FTC sued the companies on Monday in San Francisco and sought a temporary restraining order, warning that if the deal was consummated the combined company could "begin altering Activision’s operations and business plans, accessing Activision’s sensitive business information, eliminating key Activision personnel, changing Activision’s game development efforts, and entering into new contractual relationships on behalf of Activision."

