GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

U.S. crypto exchange Coinbase adds three board members, including OpenAI executive

Coinbase's move to expand its board comes as the company and cryptocurrency industry more broadly aims to make the industry a major political force in this year's presidential election

Updated - July 26, 2024 11:04 am IST

Published - July 26, 2024 10:39 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
FILE PHOTO: U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has added three new members to its board of directors, including an executive from OpenAI.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has added three new members to its board of directors, including an executive from OpenAI. | Photo Credit: Reuters

U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has added three new members to its board of directors, including an executive from ChatGPT-maker OpenAI, as the company steps up its efforts to sway U.S. crypto policy, Coinbase told Reuters on Thursday.

The new members are Chris Lehane, a member of the executive team at OpenAI; Paul Clement, former U.S. Solicitor General under President George W. Bush; and Christa Davies, chief financial officer for Aon and a board member for Stripe and Workday. The additions will expand the board from seven to 10.

Coinbase's move to expand its board comes as the company and cryptocurrency industry more broadly aims to make the industry a major political force in this year's presidential election. The industry's fortunes could shift if Republican nominee and former president Donald Trump wins back the White House in November.

Clement will advise Coinbase's efforts to "to push back against the SEC's (U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's) overreach and fight for clear rules of the road for digital assets."

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Lehane, former policy chief for Airbnb who was also a member of the Clinton White House, will provide strategic counsel, Coinbase said.

Davies will focus on Coinbase's "financial and operational excellence on a global scale."

WazirX crypto exchange halts deposits and withdrawals after $230 million hack; reported incident to Indian regulators

Coinbase said the three members all hold different political philosophies.

"For crypto to succeed, it needs to be bipartisan," Lehane told Reuters in an interview on Thursday.

Coinbase-backed Stand With Crypto, an advocacy organization for voters who own crypto, has amassed 1.3 million members.

Meanwhile, three major pro-crypto super political action committees - Fairshake, Defend American Jobs, and Protect Progress, all of which did not exist until this cycle - have raised over $230 million to support friendly candidates.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / cryptocurrency / science and technology

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.