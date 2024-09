U.S. calls on Big Tech to help evade online censors in Russia, Iran

The White House, aiming to persuade U.S. tech giants to offer more digital bandwidth for government-funded internet censorship evasion tools, held a meeting with representatives of Amazon.com, Alphabet's Google, Microsoft, Cloudflare and others on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The tools have seen a surge of usage in Russia, Iran, Myanmar and authoritarian states that heavily censor the internet.

The pitch to tech companies was to help offer discounted or heavily subsidised server bandwidth to meet the fast-growing demand for virtual private network (VPN) applications funded by the U.S.-backed Open Technology Fund, the organisation’s president, Laura Cunningham, told Reuters.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Over the last few years, we have seen an explosion in demand for VPNs, largely driven by users in Russia and Iran,” Cunningham said. “For a decade, we routinely supported around nine million VPN users each month, and now that number has more than quadrupled.”

VPNs help users hide their identity and change their online location, often to bypass geographic restrictions on content or to evade government censorship technology, by routing internet traffic through external servers outside of that government’s control.

The OTF specifically backs VPNs that are designed to work in states that restrict access to the internet. The U.S. injected increased funding into VPNs supported by the OTF following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Reuters exclusively reported at the time.

ADVERTISEMENT

The organisation has since received a boost to its budget from the U.S. State Department via its “Surge and Sustain Fund for Anti-Censorship Technology”, an initiative created at the Biden administration’s Summit for Democracy.

But it has struggled to meet increased demand in countries like Russia, Myanmar, and Iran, where internet censorship heavily restricts access to outside information.

Around 46 million people a month now use U.S.-backed VPNs, Cunningham said, but added that a sizeable chunk of the budget was taken up by the cost of hosting all that network traffic on private sector servers.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We want to support these additional users, but we don't have the resources to keep up with this surging demand,” she said.

Representatives of Amazon Web Services, Google, and Microsoft did not immediately respond to a request from Reuters for comment.

A Cloudflare spokesperson said the firm was working with researchers to "better document internet shutdowns and censorship."

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.