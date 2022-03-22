U.S. antitrust regulators seek more data from Activision, Microsoft on planned deal

Microsoft will file for approval of the deal in 17 jurisdictions, the company's president, Brad Smith, told reporters last month.

Small figurines are seen in front of displayed Microsoft logo in this illustration taken February 11, 2022. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has sought additional data from Activision Blizzard Inc andMicrosoft Corp related to the antitrust review of their deal, the games developer said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

Microsoft in January agreed to acquire the "Call of Duty"maker for $68.7 billion in the biggest gaming industry deal in history.

In order to woo U.S. and other regulators, the company said in February that it had developed a new set of principles forits app store, including open access to developers who meet privacy and security standards.

With the Activision deal, Microsoft will take on industry leaders Tencent Holdings Ltd and Sony Group Corp . Sony Interactive Entertainment recently said it would buy Bungie Inc, creator of the "Halo" videogame, in a dealvalued at $3.6 billion.