U.S. antitrust enforcer advancing probe into Amazon’s cloud unit

The probe was undertaken as part of an investigation begun during the Trump administration, which kicked off investigations into the four tech giants.

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is advancing an antitrust probe into Amazon.com Inc's cloud computing business, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

(Sign up to our Technology newsletter, Today's Cache, for insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy. Click here to subscribe for free.)

FTC officials have contacted companies in the past few months to gather information about competition issues related to Amazon Web Services (AWS), according to the report which cited unnamed people familiar with the matter.

Also Read | The feudal cloud kingdom

The probe was undertaken as part of an investigation begun during the Trump administration, which kicked off investigations into the four tech giants.

Amazon did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

"The FTC doesn’t confirm the existence of or comment on investigations," said agency spokeswoman Betsy Lordan.