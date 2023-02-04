ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. antitrust agency preparing lawsuit against Amazon

February 04, 2023 10:34 am | Updated 10:34 am IST

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is preparing a possible antitrust lawsuit against e-commerce giant Amazon

Reuters

File photo of the Amazon logo | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is preparing a possible antitrust lawsuit against e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc., the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

It could not be determined exactly which aspects of Amazon's businesses the FTC would target and the timing of any case was uncertain, according to the report.

Amazon and the FTC declined to comment.

The commission began probing Amazon during the Trump administration. The company has been criticised for allegedly favouring its own products and disfavouring outside sellers on its platform.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter, Today’s Cache)

The FTC has been scrutinising the bundling practices of the company's Prime subscription service, the WSJ also reported.

ALSO READ
Amazon’s bid to quash Bezos, Jassy testimony rejected by U.S. FTC

Amazon in December reached a settlement with the European Union in three antitrust probes after it addressed the EU's concerns over use of sellers' data, saving the company from a fine of up to 10% of its global turnover.

Outsiders got a small view into the relationship between the agency and Amazon last August when the agency rejected an Amazon bid to quash demands that both Chief Executive Andy Jassy and Executive Chairman Jeff Bezos testify at investigative hearings. Amazon had questioned what it called the agency's "burdensome" requests in its investigation of the sign-up and cancellation processes for its Prime program.

The Justice Department and FTC have probes underway of all four platforms. The Justice Department has sued Alphabet's Google twice, once regarding its search business and a second time on advertising technology. The FTC has sued Meta's Facebook.

The FTC has also lost a court ruling aimed at stopping a deal that Meta undertook to buy VR company Within.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US