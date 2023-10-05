HamberMenu
U.S. accuses Google of illegal methods to push up ad prices

A lawyer for the U.S. Justice Department pressed a Google executive about techniques the company used to push up online advertising prices in an allegedly unfair way

October 05, 2023 09:23 am | Updated 09:23 am IST - WASHINGTON

Reuters
The United States has accused Google of abusing its dominance of search and some advertising [File]

The United States has accused Google of abusing its dominance of search and some advertising [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

A lawyer for the U.S. Justice Department pressed a Google executive on Wednesday about techniques the search and advertising giant used to push up online advertising prices in an allegedly unfair way.

Testifying at a once-in-a-generation antitrust trial in Washington where the United States has accused Google of abusing its dominance of search and some advertising, Google executive Adam Juda said the company uses a formula, which includes the quality of an ad, to decide who wins auctions that are used to place advertising on websites.

ALSO READ
Why is Google on trial in the United States? | Explained

The Justice Department has accused Google of manipulating online auctions - a multibillion dollar industry dominated by Google - with these formulas to favour its own bottom line.

Justice Department attorney David Dahlquist asked Juda if he agreed with a document that Google had prepared for the European Union, which said that the company can "directly affect pricing through tunings of our auction mechanisms." Juda said he did not.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Pressed on if "tuning" can impact pricing, Juda said, "They can." Juda's testimony began on Tuesday and continued into Wednesday.

Juda said one thing that can be "tuned" is a rough formula that gives an ad a long-term value, or LTV, based on the bid given, the potential click-through rate or how many people will likely click on it and the quality of the advertisement and website associated with it.

Dahlquist asked Juda if they had introduced changes to ad sales in a way that raised the cost-per-click by a consumer that advertisers pay. "I believe that's fair," said Juda.

But Wendy Waszmer, a lawyer for Google, asked Juda on Wednesday afternoon on if there were ways that his ads quality team could raise prices unilaterally. "No," Juda responded.

Google's advertising business has been criticised by advertisers and website publishers for a lack of transparency, with both accusing Google of siphoning off too much revenue.

The testimony on advertising is a change from previous testimony that has focused on the billions of dollars that Google has spent to keep its search engine the default on smartphones and other devices.

