UPI transactions cross ₹20 trillion for third successive month in July 2024

Payments through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) reported a 45% yearly growth, according to data from the National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI).

ADVERTISEMENT

The value of transactions also saw a growth of over 35%, totalling ₹20.64 trillion. This marks the third consecutive month when total transactions exceeded ₹20 trillion. In June 2024, the total UPI transaction value was ₹20.07 trillion, while in May it was ₹20.44 trillion.

NPCI data also showed that the average daily transaction value through UPI in July 2024 was ₹466 million, or about ₹66,590 crore. Compared with June, the volume of UPI transactions grew by 3.95% in July, while the value of transactions increased by 2.84%. In the first four months of the current fiscal year (2024-25), UPI recorded transactions amounting to ₹80.79 trillion across approximately 55.66 billion transactions.

ADVERTISEMENT

(Unravel the complexities of our digital world on The Interface podcast, where business leaders and scientists share insights that shape tomorrow’s innovation. The Interface is also available on YouTube, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.)

In 2023-24, total UPI transactions were 131 billion, compared to 84 billion in 2022-23. The monthly bulletin of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) reported that over the last four years, UPI transactions have seen a ten-fold increase in volume, from 12.5 billion transactions in 2019-20 to 131 billion transactions in 2023-24, which accounts for 80% of the total digital payment volumes. Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions experienced substantial growth, increasing by 57% year-on-year in FY24.

Within this segment, PhonePe and Google Pay dominated, holding a combined market share of 86%, according to the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) Banking Sector Roundup for 2023-24.A shift in digital payments was noted, with credit card transactions doubling over the past three years.

In contrast, debit card transactions declined by 43% year-on-year. Today, India accounts for nearly 46% of the world's digital transactions, based on 2022 data.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.