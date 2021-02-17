Unpatched security bug in SHAREit can let hackers inject malware

The vulnerabilities were discovered by researchers from Trend Micro, a cyber security firm, who said these can be used to download and steal files from users’ devices.

The popular file sharing app, SHAREit has multiple unpatched vulnerabilities that can be abused to leak users’ sensitive data, and run an arbitrary code by injecting malware which even lead to remote code execution.

The app has over a billion downloads in Google Play and was one of the most downloaded applications in 2019.

The researchers performed a proof-of-concept to inspect the vulnerability and found that any third-party entity can gain temporary access to the content provider’ data. Once hacked into the folder, attackers can overwrite the existing files in the SHAREit app by crafting a fake file and then performing code execution.

SHAREit has set up links using URL which directs to specific features in the app that can download and install any APK. This feature can be manipulated to install a malicious app and enable remote code execution when the user clicks on a URL.

This can also be done by downloading the APK from an arbitrary URL and install APK under an arbitrary path by using the code through a malicious app locally.

Researchers noted that SHAREit is also vulnerable to a man-in-the-disk attack. When a user downloads the app in the download centre, it goes to the directory. As the folder is an external directory, any app can access it with the SDcard write permission.

Trend Micro revealed the vulnerabilities three months after reporting them to the vendor, who has not responded yet. It suggested that users update and patch mobile operations systems regularly.