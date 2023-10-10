Unity CEO John Riccitiello retires amidst game engine price change backlash

October 10, 2023 02:44 pm | Updated 02:44 pm IST

Unity chief John Riccitiello is retiring as the President, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman, and member of the company’s Board of Directors, announced the game-making technology company in a press note on Monday.

“It [has] been a privilege to lead Unity for nearly a decade and serve our employees, customers, developers and partners, all of whom have been instrumental to the company’s growth. I look forward to supporting Unity through this transition and following the company’s future success,” said Riccitiello.

The company appointed James M. Whitehurst as interim Chief Executive Officer. Whitehurst had earlier worked at Red Hat and IBM. He said he was confident in Unity’s strengths and would focus on its growth and profitability goals.

Roelof Botha has been appointed as the new Chairman, while Riccitiello will serve as an adviser during the transition.

The company plans to undertake a “comprehensive search process” to find a permanent CEO.

Last month, Unity decided to change the pricing of its game engine that developers use to create games. This software is behind popular game products such as Tencent’s Honour of Kings and miHoYo’s Genshin Impact.

Unity said in a blog post that it would introduce a new run-time fee based on game installs from next year. However, this did not win favours with game developers, many of whom spoke against the price change policy.

After several days, the company added an apology to its announcement.

“We have heard you. We apologize for the confusion and angst the runtime fee policy we announced on Tuesday caused. We are listening, talking to our team members, community, customers, and partners, and will be making changes to the policy. We will share an update in a couple of days. Thank you for your honest and critical feedback,” said Unity on September 17.

It later said it had updated the run-time fee, based on user feedback.

Unity will release its Q3 2023 financial results on November 9. One of Unity’s top rivals is Epic Games’ Unreal Engine.

