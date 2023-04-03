Unilever completes cloud migration 

April 03, 2023 03:04 pm | Updated 03:04 pm IST

Consumer goods maker Unilever has completed its migration to become a cloud-only enterprise. The company worked with Microsoft, Accenture, and their joint venture Avanade to complete the migration.

The companies confirmed the completion, calling it as one of the “largest and most complex cloud migrations in the consumer goods industry.”

The operation took about 18 months to conclude, according to a release. The primary cloud foundation is Microsoft’s Azure offering.

Unilever will now be able to leverage industrial metaverse technologies, work towards curbing carbon emissions, identify trends more quickly, and make use of Azure’s OpenAI Service.

More than 400 brands under the Unilever umbrella are used by 3.4 billion people daily, according to the release.

“With Microsoft Azure as its cloud foundation, Unilever’s end-to-end digitization will enable rapid innovation across its entire business. From embracing the industrial metaverse across its factories to reimagining how its lines of business can do more with tools like Azure OpenAI Service, Unilever’s digital-first approach will empower it to grow resiliently and exceed the industry’s pace of innovation,” Microsoft executive vice president and chief commercial officer, Judson Althoff, said.