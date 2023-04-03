ADVERTISEMENT

Unilever completes cloud migration 

April 03, 2023 03:04 pm | Updated 03:04 pm IST

Unilever, Microsoft, and Accenture confirmed the completion of what they referred to as one of the “largest and most complex cloud migrations in the consumer goods industry”

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of the Microsoft logo | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Consumer goods maker Unilever has completed its migration to become a cloud-only enterprise. The company worked with Microsoft, Accenture, and their joint venture Avanade to complete the migration.

The companies confirmed the completion, calling it as one of the “largest and most complex cloud migrations in the consumer goods industry.”

The operation took about 18 months to conclude, according to a release. The primary cloud foundation is Microsoft’s Azure offering.

ALSO READ
Kodaikanal one of Asia’s mercury hotspots: Ameer Shahul

Unilever will now be able to leverage industrial metaverse technologies, work towards curbing carbon emissions, identify trends more quickly, and make use of Azure’s OpenAI Service.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

More than 400 brands under the Unilever umbrella are used by 3.4 billion people daily, according to the release.

“With Microsoft Azure as its cloud foundation, Unilever’s end-to-end digitization will enable rapid innovation across its entire business. From embracing the industrial metaverse across its factories to reimagining how its lines of business can do more with tools like Azure OpenAI Service, Unilever’s digital-first approach will empower it to grow resiliently and exceed the industry’s pace of innovation,” Microsoft executive vice president and chief commercial officer, Judson Althoff, said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US