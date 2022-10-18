Under 18 TikTok users to lose livestreaming access

A file photo of the TikTok logo | Photo Credit: AP

Under-18 TikTok users will no longer be able to livestream as the app's latest safety update restricts minors from accessing the feature, according to a report by The Verge. The update goes live on November 23.

Before the update, users over 16 with a minimum of 1,000 followers were allowed to livestream on TikTok.

In a blog post, TikTok said the step was meant to protect users and support their well-being.

In addition to restricting minors from livestreaming, TikTok also plans to introduce adult-only streams that may include content which is not child-friendly. TikTok creators above 18 make money thanks to the tips they receive from other adults. Adult-only streams could prove to be an additional source of revenue for those creating mature content.

However, the app's policies will likely not allow adult-only livestreamers to broadcast explicit content.

Apart from safety updates, TikTok is also launching a 'Multi-Guest' feature to let a streamer welcome five other guests on-screen. There are also reminders for users to build their keyword filter lists to avoid viewing content they may not want to see.

Despite the new age limits, there are complaints that many users on the app are below the mandated 13 years. TikTok has been slammed by digital safety advocates and legal authorities after emerging reports of children being exposed to harmful content on the platform.

This summer saw TikTok being sued in the U.S., its biggest market, after two girls aged eight and nine died in 2021 while trying out the viral "Blackout' choking challenge.

TikTok has been banned in India since 2020, for reasons relating to state security.