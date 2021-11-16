Undecided on what to watch on Netflix, Alexa can help

The company already lets users watch content based on their taste with the Shuffle option.

Netflix ties up with Amazon’s Alexa to choose content for users who are unsure on what to watch on its platform. The video-streaming platform has linked its automatic selector to Alexa to, as the company says, save users from the endless scroll.

“We are excited to partner with Fire TV to bring the Alexa voice technology to the Netflix Play Something feature,” Magno Herran, Director, Marketing Partnerships, Netflix, said in a statement.

The feature is available to users in the U.S. and Canada. They must have an Echo speaker or app, and a Fire TV device with a Netflix subscription for the feature to work.

The company already lets users watch content based on their taste with the Shuffle option. It then added Play Something, making it easier for people to view content.

“Over the past 12 months, we’ve seen that Fire TV customers that used voice engaged with content almost twice as much as those who didn’t,” Charlotte Maines, Director of Fire TV, said in a statement.

“With Fire TV and Netflix’s ‘Play Something’ we can quickly help customers find the TV show or movie that’s right for them.