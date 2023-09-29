HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

U.K.'s antitrust regulator says examining Qualcomm's buyout of Israel's Autotalks

Britain’s antitrust regulator said it was examining whether Qualcomm’s purchase of Israeli auto-chip maker Autotalks would lessen competition in the U.K. market

September 29, 2023 05:32 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST

Reuters
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has invited comments on the deal, which was announced in May.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has invited comments on the deal, which was announced in May. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Britain's antitrust regulator on Friday said it was examining whether Qualcomm's purchase of Israeli auto-chip maker Autotalks would lessen competition in the U.K. market.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has invited comments on the deal, which was announced in May.

Qualcomm had said it would acquire Autotalks, a maker of chips used in crash-prevention technology in vehicles, but had not disclosed the terms of the deal.

ALSO READ
Qualcomm enters new Wi-Fi router market in deals with Charter, EE

Autotalks, which makes dedicated chips used in the V2X communications technology sector for manned and driverless vehicles, would help Qualcomm expand its automotive business.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Last month, EU regulators said that the U.S. chipmaker would have to seek antitrust approval for the planned takeover, while Politico reported that the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is expected to open an in-depth probe into the deal.

Qualcomm and Autotalks did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / semiconductors and active components / United Kingdom / Israel

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.