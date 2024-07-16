GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ukrainian start-ups to raise a low-cost robot army to fight Russia

Ukraine hopes to find a strategic edge against Russia in drones built in abandoned warehouses or factory basements

Updated - July 16, 2024 10:36 am IST

Published - July 16, 2024 09:49 am IST - NORTHERN UKRAINE

AP
Finding ways: Andrii Denysenko, head of the startup UkrPrototyp, stands by a ground drone prototype in northern Ukraine. 

Finding ways: Andrii Denysenko, head of the startup UkrPrototyp, stands by a ground drone prototype in northern Ukraine.  | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Struggling with manpower shortages, overwhelming odds and uneven international assistance, Ukraine hopes to find a strategic edge against Russia in an abandoned warehouse or a factory basement.

An ecosystem of laboratories in hundreds of secret workshops is leveraging innovation to create a robot army that Ukraine hopes will kill Russian troops and save its own wounded soldiers and civilians.

Defence startups across Ukraine — about 250 according to industry estimates — are creating the killing machines at secret locations that typically look like rural car repair shops.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Decorated 'Hero of Ukraine' learns to live with bionic arms

Cost-effective

Employees at a startup run by entrepreneur Andrii Denysenko can put together an unmanned ground vehicle called the Odyssey in four days at a shed used by the company.

Its most important feature is the price tag: $35,000, or roughly 10% of the cost of an imported model.

Mr. Denysenko asked not to publish details of the location.

The site is partitioned into small rooms for welding and bodywork. That includes making fibreglass cargo beds, spray-painting the vehicles gun-green and fitting basic electronics, battery-powered engines, off-the-shelf cameras and thermal sensors.

The military is assessing dozens of new unmanned air, ground and marine vehicles produced by the no-frills startup sector, whose production methods are far removed from giant Western defence companies’.

A fourth branch of Ukraine’s military — the Unmanned Systems Forces — joined the army, navy and air force in May.

Engineers take inspiration from articles in defence magazines or online videos to produce cut-price platforms.

‘War is mathematics’

“We are fighting a huge country, and they don’t have any resource limits. We understand that we cannot spend a lot of human lives,” said Mr. Denysenko, who heads the defence startup UkrPrototyp. “War is mathematics.”

One of its drones, the car-sized Odyssey, spun on its axis and kicked up dust as it rumbled forward in a cornfield in the north of the country last month.

Russian programmers play 'cat and mouse' game to outsmart censors

The 800-kilogram (1,750-pound) prototype that looks like a small, turretless tank with its wheels on tracks can travel up to 30 kilometers (18.5 miles) on one charge of a battery the size of a small beer cooler.

The prototype acts as a rescue-and-supply platform but can be modified to carry a remotely operated heavy machine gun or sling mine-clearing charges.

“Squads of robots … will become logistics devices, tow trucks, minelayers and deminers, as well as self-destructive robots,” a government fundraising page said after the launch of Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces. “The first robots are already proving their effectiveness on the battlefield.”

“There will be more of them soon,” the fundraising page said. “Many more.”

