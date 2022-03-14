Ukraine president calls on software giants to stop supporting their products in Russia
Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on U.S. software firms Microsoft and Oracle to halt support services for their products.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday called on U.S. software firms Microsoft Corp and Oracle Corp and German business software group SAP to halt support services for their products in Russia.
"Stop supporting your products in Russia, stop the war!," he said on Twitter.
