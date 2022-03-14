Ukraine president calls on software giants to stop supporting their products in Russia

Reuters March 14, 2022 13:07 IST

Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on U.S. software firms Microsoft and Oracle to halt support services for their products.

Broken Ethernet cable is seen in front of Russian flag and Microsoft logo in this illustration taken March 11, 2022. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday called on U.S. software firms Microsoft Corp and Oracle Corp and German business software group SAP to halt support services for their products in Russia. (Sign up to our Technology newsletter, Today’s Cache, for insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy. Click here to subscribe for free.) "Stop supporting your products in Russia, stop the war!," he said on Twitter.



