UK to work with AI firms to ensure society benefits from the new technology

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and the heads of AI companies OpenAI, Google DeepMind, and Anthropic will work together to ensure society benefits from the technology

May 25, 2023 09:53 am | Updated 09:53 am IST - LONDON

Reuters
File photo of Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

File photo of Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak | Photo Credit: AP

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and the bosses of leading AI companies OpenAI, Google DeepMind, and Anthropic will work together to ensure society benefits from the transformational technology, they said in a statement after meeting on Wednesday.

Sunak and the tech leaders - OpenAI's Sam Altman, Google DeepMind's Demis Hassabis and Anthropic's Dario Amodei - discussed the risks AI poses, from disinformation and national security to existential threats, according to the statement.

They also discussed safety measures, voluntary actions that labs are considering to manage the risks, and the possible avenues for international collaboration on AI safety and regulation, it added.

Britain said in March it would split responsibility for governing AI between its existing regulators for human rights, health and safety, and competition, rather than creating a new body dedicated to the technology.

