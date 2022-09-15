UK watchdog wants deeper probe into Microsoft's $69-bln Activision deal

The takeover of the videogame publisher maker could hurt competition in gaming consoles, subscription services and cloud gaming if Microsoft refused to give competitors access to Activision's best-selling games.

Reuters
September 16, 2022 11:25 IST

Microsoft logo is seen on a smartphone placed on displayed Activision Blizzard logo in this illustration | Photo Credit: Dado Ruvic

Britain's antitrust watchdog said on Thursday it would go for an in-depth probe into Microsoft's $69-billion purchase of "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard after the tech giant failed to offer remedies to soothe competition concerns.

The deal, which was announced in January, will require approval in the United States as well as other major jurisdictions including the European Union and China.

The CMA said earlier this month the takeover of the videogame publisher maker could hurt competition in gaming consoles, subscription services and cloud gaming if Microsoft refused to give competitors access to Activision's best-selling games.

Reuters previously reported that Microsoft would pay a $3 billion break-up fee if the deal falls through, according to a source familiar with the matter, suggesting the company was confident of winning antitrust approval.

