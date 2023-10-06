ADVERTISEMENT

UK regulator issues notice to Snapchat over AI chatbot's privacy risks

October 06, 2023 05:01 pm | Updated 05:01 pm IST - LONDON

UK regulator issued a preliminary enforcement notice to Snapchat over possible failure to properly assess the privacy risks of its AI chatbot to users, particularly children

Reuters

Britain’s data watchdog on Friday issued Snapchat with a preliminary enforcement notice over possible failure to assess privacy risks of its AI chatbot. | Photo Credit: Dado Ruvic

Britain's data watchdog on Friday issued Snapchat with a preliminary enforcement notice over a possible failure to properly assess the privacy risks of its generative AI chatbot to users, particularly children.

The Information Commissioner's Office said it would consider Snapchat owner Snap Inc's representations before making a final decision, which could result in Snap being asked to stop offering the chatbot pending a thorough risk assessment.

"The provisional findings of our investigation suggest a worrying failure by Snap to adequately identify and assess the privacy risks to children and other users before launching ‘My AI’", Information Commissioner John Edwards said.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

"We have been clear that organisations must consider the risks associated with AI, alongside the benefits."

