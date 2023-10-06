UK regulator issues notice to Snapchat over AI chatbot's privacy risks

October 06, 2023 05:01 pm | Updated 05:01 pm IST - LONDON

Britain's data watchdog on Friday issued Snapchat with a preliminary enforcement notice over a possible failure to properly assess the privacy risks of its generative AI chatbot to users, particularly children.

The Information Commissioner's Office said it would consider Snapchat owner Snap Inc's representations before making a final decision, which could result in Snap being asked to stop offering the chatbot pending a thorough risk assessment.

Also Read | Snapchat introduces teen safety measures to curb online stalking

"The provisional findings of our investigation suggest a worrying failure by Snap to adequately identify and assess the privacy risks to children and other users before launching ‘My AI’", Information Commissioner John Edwards said.

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

"We have been clear that organisations must consider the risks associated with AI, alongside the benefits."

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.