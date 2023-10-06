HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

UK regulator issues notice to Snapchat over AI chatbot's privacy risks

UK regulator issued a preliminary enforcement notice to Snapchat over possible failure to properly assess the privacy risks of its AI chatbot to users, particularly children

October 06, 2023 05:01 pm | Updated 05:01 pm IST - LONDON

Reuters
Britain’s data watchdog on Friday issued Snapchat with a preliminary enforcement notice over possible failure to assess privacy risks of its AI chatbot.

Britain’s data watchdog on Friday issued Snapchat with a preliminary enforcement notice over possible failure to assess privacy risks of its AI chatbot. | Photo Credit: Dado Ruvic

Britain's data watchdog on Friday issued Snapchat with a preliminary enforcement notice over a possible failure to properly assess the privacy risks of its generative AI chatbot to users, particularly children.

The Information Commissioner's Office said it would consider Snapchat owner Snap Inc's representations before making a final decision, which could result in Snap being asked to stop offering the chatbot pending a thorough risk assessment.

Also Read | Snapchat introduces teen safety measures to curb online stalking 

ALSO READ
British officials say AI chatbots could carry cyber risks

"The provisional findings of our investigation suggest a worrying failure by Snap to adequately identify and assess the privacy risks to children and other users before launching ‘My AI’", Information Commissioner John Edwards said.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

"We have been clear that organisations must consider the risks associated with AI, alongside the benefits."

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / World / social networking

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.