GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

UK probes Hewlett Packard Enterprise's $14 bln deal for Juniper Networks

Britian’s competition regulators said it was investigating whether Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s planned $14 billion acquisition of Juniper Networks would result in competition concerns

Published - June 19, 2024 05:14 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Britain’s competetion regulator is investigating  Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s planned $14 billion acquisition of Juniper Networks.

Britain’s competetion regulator is investigating  Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s planned $14 billion acquisition of Juniper Networks. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Britain's competition regulator said on Wednesday it was investigating whether Hewlett Packard Enterprise's planned $14 billion acquisition of Juniper Networks would result in competition concerns in the country.

The Competition and Markets Authority has until Aug. 14 to decide whether it would refer the deal to a deeper probe.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise, or HPE, said in January it would buy networking gear maker Juniper to spruce up its artificial intelligence (AI) offerings.

HPE expects to double its networking business through the deal, which came as the AI gold rush has led companies to pour billions of dollars into upgrading and developing their technology.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

U.S.-based HPE and Juniper did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment. The U.S. market is closed for the Juneteenth holiday. (Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / gadgets (general) / World

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.