HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

UK to take “necessary” steps on government employees using TikTok

The UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that the government was looking at what its allies were doing regarding state employees and their use of TikTok on corporate and personal devices

March 14, 2023 02:58 pm | Updated 02:58 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

File photo of Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak | Photo Credit: AP

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday said the country is watching its allies’ approach to TikTok. He said this in the context of government staff using TikTok on their devices. He noted the country will take “necessary” steps to protect sensitive information.

ALSO READ
FBI chief says TikTok 'screams' of U.S. national security concerns

“We want to make sure that we protect the integrity and security of sensitive information and we will always do that and take whatever steps are necessary to make sure that happens,” Mr. Sunak told ITV.

Mr. Sunak also noted that established guidelines were in place.

“We do take very seriously the use of government IT and we of course also look at what our allies are doing in that space,” he explained, when asked about government employees using the Chinese-owned video sharing app.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Mr. Sunak referred to China as a “systemic challenge,” drawing attention to both its “authoritarian” domestic activities and its increasing overseas presence.

The report comes as the European Commission, the EU Council, and the European Parliament are proposing a ban on TikTok on their employees’ phones due to cybersecurity concerns. In the U.S., TikTok is banned from the work phones of Senate members.

TikTok said that it would be “disappointed” by a ban in the UK and said it was open to working with the government to address its concerns.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.