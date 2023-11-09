ADVERTISEMENT

UK focuses on child safety at the start of new online regime

November 09, 2023 10:46 am | Updated 10:46 am IST

Britain’s communications regulator said tech companies must focus on protecting children from abuse, grooming and pro-suicide content, in its first steps as the enforcer of online safety.

Reuters

Britain’s communications regulator said tech companies must focus on protecting children from abuse. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Britain's communications regulator said tech companies must focus on protecting children from abuse, grooming and pro-suicide content, in its first steps as the enforcer of online safety.

Ofcom, which gained new powers when the Online Safety Act came into law last month, said children were a key priority.

It said its role would be to force firms, such as Facebook and Instagram owner Meta, to tackle the causes of online harm by making their services safer.

It will not, however, make decisions about individual videos, posts, messages or accounts, or respond to individual complaints.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Chief Executive Melanie Dawes said Ofcom was wasting no time in setting out how it expected tech firms to protect people from illegal harm online.

ALSO READ
Former Meta employee tells Senate company failed to protect teens' safety

"Children have told us about the dangers they face, and we're determined to create a safer life online for young people in particular," she said.

Its draft code published on Thursday included measures such as stopping users who are not in a child's connection list from messaging them and not making children's location information visible.

It said firms should also use a technology called "hash matching" to identify illegal images of child sexual abuse by checking them against a database.

It said it would consult on its measures, which also include action to fight fraud and terrorism, before publishing a final version next year, which will be subject to parliamentary approval.

If companies do not comply with the new law, they could be fined up to 18 million pounds ($22.1 million) or 10% of their annual global turnover.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US