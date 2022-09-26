UK could fine TikTok $29 million for failing to protect children's privacy

TikTok has previously faced criticism for failing to protect its minor users from harmful content

A file photo of the TikTok logo against a keyboard | Photo Credit: REUTERS

TikTok has previously faced criticism for failing to protect its minor users from harmful content

Britain could fine TikTok 27 million pounds ($28.91 million) following an investigation that found that it may have breached UK's data protection law, failing to protect children's privacy when using the social media platform.

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

The Information Commissioner's Office has issued TikTok and TikTok Information Technologies UK Ltd. with a "notice of intent", the regulator said in a statement.