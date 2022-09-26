Technology

UK could fine TikTok $29 million for failing to protect children's privacy

A file photo of the TikTok logo against a keyboard

A file photo of the TikTok logo against a keyboard | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Britain could fine TikTok 27 million pounds ($28.91 million) following an investigation that found that it may have breached UK's data protection law, failing to protect children's privacy when using the social media platform.

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

The Information Commissioner's Office has issued TikTok and TikTok Information Technologies UK Ltd. with a "notice of intent", the regulator said in a statement.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
technology (general)
Related Articles
Can this photo-sharing app be an alternative to Instagram?
YouTube in challenge to TikTok to give Shorts creators 45% of ad sales
TikTok’s global security chief to step down
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 26, 2022 4:42:12 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/technology/uk-fine-bytedance-tiktok-29-million-failing-to-protect-children-child-user-data-privacy/article65937538.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY