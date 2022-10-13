UK extends deadline to remove Huawei equipment from 5G network core

Britain decided to ban Huawei and other vendors it deemed a high-security risk from its 5G networks in 2020

Reuters LONDON
October 13, 2022 17:47 IST

Photo Credit: Reuters

Britain on Thursday extended the deadline to remove equipment and services from China's Huawei in core network functions to Dec. 31, 2023, from an original target of January 28, 2023, after consulting with the company and telecoms operators.

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today's Cache.)

The government said the deadline to remove all Huawei gear from Britain's 5G networks by the end of 2027 remained unchanged.

It also extended a requirement to limit Huawei to 35% of the full fibre access network by three months to October 31, 2023.

Britain decided to ban Huawei and other vendors it deemed a high-security risk from its 5G networks in 2020 following pressure from the United States.

The ban, which was enshrined in law last year, required operators such as BT, Vodafone, and Hutchison, to switch to alternative suppliers and eventually remove Huawei equipment already installed in their networks.

