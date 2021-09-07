UK calls for overhauling consent cookie pop-ups

The UK’s information commissioner will ask her G7 counterparts to join forces against cookie pop-ups during the virtual meeting.

The UK’s information commissioner will ask her G7 counterparts to join forces against cookie pop-ups during the virtual meeting to be held on 7-8 September.

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)

Chairing the meeting, Information Commissioner Elizabeth Denham will present an idea on how to improve the current cookie mechanism.

With the overhaul of cookie pop-ups, the nation plans to protect user privacy and make web browsing smoother.

In a blog post, Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) noted that most people simply tap on ‘I agree’ when presented with cookies pop-ups on the internet. This does not allow users to have meaningful control over their personal data.

“I often hear people say they are tired of having to engage with so many cookie pop-ups, Denham said. “That fatigue is leading to people giving more personal data than they would like.”

Denham said she is calling on G7 colleagues to use convening power by urging technology firms and standards organisations to develop a coordinated approach against the issue.

During the meeting, each country will raise a technology or innovation issue where closer cooperation is needed. The event is closely aligned with the G7 “Data Free Flow with Trust” initiative.

Also Read | Cookies, not the monster you may think

The G7 data protection and privacy authorities consist of privacy regulators from Canada, France, Italy, Japan, United States of America, UK and Germany.