UK automotive industry calls for an EV charging regulator

The industry has also called for the creation of a new regulatory body, ‘Ofcharge’ (the Office of Charging), to monitor the market, including charging price levels and affordability.

The UK automotive industry has called for an EV charging regulator, to ensure every part of the country has accessible and affordable EV charging.

“The automotive industry is up for the challenge of a zero-emission new car and van market by 2035. Delivering this ambition – an ambition that would put the UK ahead of every major market in the world – needs more than automotive investment,” said Mike Hawes, Chief Executive, Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) in the UK.

The sector has proposed a nationally coordinated and locally delivered EV charging network plan catering to the consumers first, while also giving chargepoint operators and local authorities certainty to install adequate number of chargers in the right places across the UK.

This aims to keep the consumer at the centre of infrastructure planning and rollout to ensure the UK is ready for the end of sale of new petrol and diesel cars in 2030.

Some EV companies in India think that the country may also need an independent regulator to oversee it’s EV charging infrastructure.

For an industry that wishes to attract large financial investments and needs support from multiple authorities in every state, it may be advisable for the charge point industry to demand an independent regulator, Rajiv K Vij, CEO and founder of Plug Mobility, an EV company in India told The Hindu.

He highlighted that India EV market is expected to grow 36% annually in the next 5 years but lacks EV charging stations infrastructure currently.

The government may need an independent regulatory body in the near future to oversee EV charging networks in the country, and to maintain the cost to keep the competition relevant, Sushant Kumar, founder & managing director, AMO Electric Bikes, an EV company in India said to The Hindu.