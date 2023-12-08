HamberMenu
UK antitrust regulator reviewing Microsoft, OpenAI partnership

Britain’s antitrust regulator said it will review whether to launch a merger probe of Microsoft’s multi-billion dollar partnership with ChatGPT maker OpenAI

December 08, 2023 05:35 pm | Updated 05:35 pm IST - LONDON

Reuters
Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority said it will review whether to launch a merger probe in Microsoft’s partnership with OpenAI

Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority said it will review whether to launch a merger probe in Microsoft’s partnership with OpenAI | Photo Credit: AP

Britain's antitrust regulator said on Friday it will review whether to launch a merger probe of Microsoft's multi-billion dollar partnership with OpenAI, after the ChatGPT maker said the U.S. tech giant would have a non-voting board seat.

The review will consider whether the tie-up has resulted in an "acquisition of control," which leads to one party having material influence over another, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said on Friday.

It is the second time this year the regulator has looked at the U.S. software giant's operations and it also said it was considering if the deal had resulted in the creation of a relevant merger situation.

"There have recently been a number of developments in the governance of OpenAI, some of which involved Microsoft," the CMA said.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

"In light of these developments, the CMA is now issuing an ITC to determine whether the Microsoft / OpenAI partnership, including recent developments, has resulted in a relevant merger situation and, if so, the potential impact on competition."

The move comes after a November announcement that Microsoft will take a non-voting position on OpenAI's board.

"The only thing that has changed is that Microsoft will now have a non-voting observer on OpenAI’s Board, which is very different from an acquisition such as Google’s purchase of DeepMind in the UK," said Microsoft vice chair and president Brad Smith in a statement.

He said the company will work closely with the CMA. OpenAI did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The observer position means Microsoft's representative can attend OpenAI's board meetings and access confidential information, but it does not have voting rights on matters including electing or choosing directors.

Microsoft has committed to invest over $10 billion into OpenAI.

