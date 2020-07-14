Ubisoft’s much-awaited Far Cry 6 unveiled

View of Esperanza from Far Cry 6. Picture by special arrangement.

14 July 2020 13:05 IST

Over the years, Ubisoft has brought out five major instalments clubbed with smaller expansion packs to keep gamers glued to their controllers.

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)

The latest addition to the famous Far Cry series was launched at the Ubisoft Forward event on Sunday. Lots of passionate gamers around the world had been eagerly waiting for the big announcement from popular gaming franchise.

The sixth instalment of the first-person shooter game is set in the tropical island of Yara. The Island’s picturesque landscapes have a contrasting element in the form of a large urban space – Esperanza, the capital city - created for the first time by Ubisoft.

Advertising

Advertising

As a revolution slowly brews on the streets of Yara, a freedom fighter Dani Rojas has one hurdle: Antón Castillo.

Antón Castillo aka El Presidente, portrayed by Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul, The Boys, The Mandalorian) has been elected with a promise to rebuild the paradise. Although Castillo plans on building a paradise, it isn’t for everyone. The series has had remarkable villains, from Vaas to Joseph Seed. And now, Castillo will be seen taking it to the next level as a dynamic villain.

As Dani Rojas, a gamer can choose a male or female character. Actors Sean Rey and Nisa Gunduz have lent their personalities for players to pick their gender.

The gameplay is filled with action, adventure and drama, with the player at the heart of all the action. To break the shackles of Castillo and his powerful army, the player needs to build a strong character by using different aspects of the gameplay.

While Rojas is trying to overcome the struggles, Castillo is grooming his 13-year-old son Diego, portrayed by Anthony Gonzalez (Coco) to take over from him. Rojas’ guerrilla campaign to seek liberation will involve forging bonds with allies and revolutionaries, not to forget Chorizo, the dangerously distracting wiener dog.

In addition, a wide range of weapons and vehicles are there to help Rojas build a formidable environment to challenge an iron-fisted ruler, and end the struggles of liberation.

The Far Cry franchise was first launched in 2004. It was developed by Crytek using its CryEngine, and published by Ubisoft. Prior to the development of Far Cry 2, Ubisoft acquired all rights to the Far Cry series. The gaming company had also obtained a permanent license to use the CryEngine software version used in the first Far Cry.

Over the years, Ubisoft has brought out five major instalments clubbed with smaller expansion packs to keep gamers glued to their controllers.

The open-world gameplay has been featured in all the subsequent versions after the first release. The narrative elements in the series are not overlapping, except for a few strings which bring some sense of connection to the storyline.

The broader theme involves a player placed in the middle of a challenging environment, fighting against all odds, and all the while trying to survive.

Last main game, Far Cry 5 was released in early 2018, and its narrative sequel, Far Cry New Dawn was released a year later. The games from the franchise have garnered a lot of popularity over the years and have been made available for PC as well as consoles.

Far Cry 6 is scheduled for release on February 18, 2021 for PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One, Stadia, and PC.

Some of the Far Cry gaming titles are available with deep discounts, like the Fry Cry3, which is available at 90% discount on the Microsoft Store.