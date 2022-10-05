Uber asks employees to return to office twice a week

Uber announced Tuesdays and Thursdays as "anchor days" where all non-remote employees must work from office globally, starting November 1

Reuters
October 05, 2022 11:58 IST

A file photo of the Uber logo | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Uber Technologies Inc. employees will have to come in to office twice a week, the company said on Tuesday, at a time when companies worldwide are adapting to hybrid working models.

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today's Cache.)

Tech giants such as Twitter Inc., Meta Platforms Inc. and Microsoft Corp. opted for flexible working policies early on during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lyft in March shifted to a 'fully flexible' work option, allowing workers the choice of where to live and work.

Uber announced Tuesdays and Thursdays as "anchor days" where all non-remote employees must work from office globally, starting November 1.

The ride-hailing service, however, added that employees could work from anywhere for up to four weeks per year. Last July, it had said it will let staff work from anywhere as much as half the time.

