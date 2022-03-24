U. S. may regulate digital assets

Reuters March 24, 2022 10:44 IST

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell speaks during his re-nominations hearing of the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee on Capitol Hill, in Washington, U.S., January 11, 2022. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Digital assets not governed by government regulation will probably be brought within a set of rules at some point, U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday. (Sign up to our Technology newsletter, Today’s Cache, for insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy. Click here to subscribe for free.) "It's highly likely that digital financial activities that are currently outside the regulatory perimeter will find their way, will be brought within it, which is necessary to level the playing field, keep the trust of users, protect consumers and all that," Powell said during a panel discussion on digital currencies organised by the Bank for International Settlements.



