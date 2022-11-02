Apple has not released an official statement on executives leaving

A file photo of the logo of Apple company is seen outside an Apple store in Bordeaux, France | Photo Credit: Reuters

Apple is set to lose two executives, Anna Matthiasson, vice president of the Online Store, and Mary Demby head of Information Systems, according to a report from Bloomberg.

The reason behind Matthiasson’s departure is not clear. However, Karen Rasmussen is set to replace her.

Mary Demby meanwhile will be retiring after working for three decades. The report states that there is no designated replacement for her, but David Smoley might take her position in the company.

Earlier, reports of Evans Hankey leaving the company had also surfaced. Hankey leads Apple’s design team and took over after Jony Ive’s departure.

The departures are the latest addition to a string of officials in higher management leaving the company in recent weeks.

Though the departures do not seem to signal a larger trend, they come at a time when online sales have become extremely important to Apple.