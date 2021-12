Twitter's design, engineering heads to step down in management rejig

A logo is seen on the New York Twitter offices in Manhattan | Photo Credit: Reuters

04 December 2021 20:42 IST

The moves come just days after co-founder Jack Dorsey stepped down as chief executive officer and handed over the reins to Chief Technology Officer Parag Agrawal.

Twitter Inc said on Friday its engineering head Michael Montano and design chief Dantley Davis would step down from their roles by the end of this month, as part of a broader management restructuring at the social networking site.

(Sign up to our Technology newsletter, Today's Cache, for insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy. Click here to subscribe for free.)

The moves come just days after co-founder Jack Dorsey stepped down as chief executive officer and handed over the reins to Chief Technology Officer Parag Agrawal.

Advertising

Advertising

Twitter said Agrawal, in his newly assumed role, has decided to reorganise the leadership structure at the company and shift to a general manager model for consumer, revenue and core tech that would oversee all core teams across engineering, product management, design and research.

Also Read | Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal to receive $1 million annual salary

Product lead Kayvon Beykpour, revenue product lead Bruce Falck and Vice President of Engineering Nick Caldwell will now lead the three units respectively, the company said.

Twitter added Lindsey Iannucci, a senior operations and strategy executive at the company, would be the chief of staff.