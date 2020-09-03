Technology

Twitter will now explain why topics are trending

Pinned tweet and representative tweet features.   | Photo Credit: Twitter

Twitter will add pinned tweets and descriptions on trends to explain to users why a topic is trending.

The features will give context and insights to a user, Twitter said in a statement.

A combination of algorithms and Twitter’s curation team will determine whether a tweet represents a trend by evaluating if it is popular and reflective of the trend. The algorithms are designed to identify representative tweets that aren’t potentially abusive, spam, or posted by accounts misusing the social media platform.

Brief descriptions added to some trends as well to help add context to the trend, Twitter said. Descriptions will provide straightforward, clearly sourced context around why something is trending.

Descriptions can be found on the Android and iOS applications as well as on twitter.com. Representative tweet feature is currently available only on smartphone applications.

Both features will be available to users in 17 countries including USA, Japan, India and Canada.

