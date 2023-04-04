ADVERTISEMENT

Twitter web logo changes to Dogecoin cryptocurrency icon

April 04, 2023 12:38 pm | Updated 01:46 pm IST

Twitter’s bird logo on web changed to the Shiba Inu dog of Dogecoin cryptocurrency fame 

The Hindu Bureau

Twitter web logo changes to Dogecoin cryptocurrency icon | Photo Credit: Twitter

Twitter users on web noticed on Tuesday that the platform’s trademark blue bird logo had been replaced by the Shiba Inu dog of Dogecoin cryptocurrency fame.

The Dogecoin cryptocurrency was a top ten cryptocurrency on Monday. It was initially created as a joke in 2013, but exploded in popularity and has become a popular crypto asset for traders to hold, with a market capitalisation in the billions of dollars.

ALSO READ
Decoding Indian crypto investors’ love for meme coins

The news comes as Mr. Musk reportedly asked a judge to throw out a $258 billion lawsuit that alleged the Tesla billionaire was part of a pyramid scheme to inflate the price of Dogecoin before bursting the bubble. Mr. Musk’s lawyers denied claims that the Twitter chief’s tweets in support of the cryptocurrency constituted fraud.

The DOGE cryptocurrency rallied by more than 20% in the last 24 hours.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of Dogecoin’s rising price in the past day | Photo Credit: CoinMarketCap

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

In the cryptocurrency community, Mr. Musk is referred to as the “Doge-father” and has previously advocated for DOGE holders when they faced trading difficulties with the crypto exchange Binance.

Mr. Musk also made several Tesla products available for purchase with Dogecoin.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US