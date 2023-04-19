ADVERTISEMENT

Twitter’s updated hateful content policy restricts reach, but does not enforce full ban

April 19, 2023 01:17 pm | Updated 01:31 pm IST

Twitter will leave up more tweets that violate its policies around Hateful Conduct, but will restrict their reach and make them harder to discover

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of the Twitter logo | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Twitter will no longer remove tweets that violate its hateful content policy, but will instead tag them as having violated the rules of the platform. This, in turn, would reduce the reach of the tweet.

The new policy is aimed at increasing transparency on enforcement actions, and to promote free speech while restricting its reach – a new approach to content moderation.

Screenshot of what a flagged tweet might look like | Photo Credit: Twitter

“These labels bring a new level of transparency to enforcement actions by displaying which policy the Tweet potentially violates to both the Tweet author and other users on Twitter. Tweets with these labels will be made less discoverable on the platform. Additionally, we will not place ads adjacent to content that we label,” said Twitter’s safety team in a blog post.

The social media company clarified that the actions would not result in the tweet’s author being ‘shadow banned’ - that is, becoming harder to find naturally on the platform. Tweet authors will be able to submit feedback in case they believe their visibility was reduced by mistake.

“These actions will be taken at a tweet level only and will not affect a user’s account. Restricting the reach of Tweets helps reduce binary “leave up versus take down” content moderation decisions and supports our freedom of speech vs freedom of reach approach,” said the Twitter Safety account.

Twitter said it plans to expand its ‘visibility filtering’ policies to other areas in the coming months.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has denied the rise of hate speech on the platform since the $44 billion takeover in 2022.

